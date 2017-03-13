SpaceX Dragon Capsule Returns to Earth with Ocean Splashdown
A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean Sunday , returning to Earth with more than 2 tons of science experiments and other gear from the International Space Station. The robotic Dragon cargo ship splashed down off the coast of Baja California where it could be swiftly retrieved by a recovery team.
