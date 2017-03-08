SpaceX Conducts Successful Static Fir...

SpaceX Conducts Successful Static Fire Test Permitting Post Midnight...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Universe Today

SpaceX conducts successful static hot fire test of Falcon 9 booster atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Mar 9, 2017 as seen from Space View Park, Titusville, FL. Liftoff with EchoStar 23 comsat is planned for 14 March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Universe Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon 2 hr Fundie Fatwass De... 2
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 5 hr positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 7 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan '17 What Ever Sells 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC