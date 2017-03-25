Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new parking spot
This still image taken from live video provided by NASA shows astronaut Shane Kimbrough, right, works on the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, March 24, 2017. Manila Bulletin The 250-mile-high complex already has one docking port in place for the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Boeing Starliner, which should start carrying up astronauts as early as next year.
