Spaceman to touch down

Hadfield rose to international fame and was credited with making space cool again by harnessing the power of social media to make outer space accessible to millions and infusing a sense of wonder into the collective consciousness not felt since man first walked on the moon. He also sang the David Bowie classic Space Oddity while on the International Space Station in a broadcast that has since generated more than 35 million Youtube views.

