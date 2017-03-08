Space station to host coldest spot in...

Space station to host coldest spot in the universe

The International Space Station will soon host the coldest spot in the entire universe, if everything goes according to plan. This August, NASA plans to launch to the ISS an experiment that will freeze atoms to only one billionth of a degree above absolute zero - more than 100 million times colder than the far reaches of deep space, agency officials said.

