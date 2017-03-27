'Space Poop' Challenge Winners Come C...

'Space Poop' Challenge Winners Come Clean on Victory

11 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

From power-supply issues to skin-protection concerns, the winners of NASA's Space Poop Challenge discussed all the details of their innovative spacesuit waste-disposal systems in a panel discussion about their responses to NASA's astronaut potty problem. The challenge called on participants to design a device that would go inside a spacesuit, whisk waste away from an astronaut's body and keep the waste contained for up to 144 hours, without astronauts needing to use their hands.

