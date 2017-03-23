Sky and Space secures nano-satellite ...

Sky and Space secures nano-satellite telco contracts

Sky and Space Global has received a significant boost as it prepares to launch its first three cutting edge telecommunications "nano-satellites" into space. The company announced recently that its wholesale partner, Sat Space Africa, has secured customers looking to access the bandwidth from the first three mini-satellite units after they are launched into space later this year.

