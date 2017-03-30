SES-10 launched successfully on SpaceX's flight-proven Falcon 9 rocket
SES-10 is the first geostationary commercial satellite to ever launch on a flight-proven first-stage rocket booster. Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida to provide broadcasting, enterprise and mobility services across Latin America With a Ku-band payload of 55 36MHz transponder equivalents, of which 27 are incremental, the multi-mission spacecraft is the first SES satellite wholly dedicated to providing service to Latin America.
