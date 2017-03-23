'Sensory skin' to detect damage outsi...

'Sensory skin' to detect damage outside spacecraft

Washington, March 26 - Scientists at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida are developing a system that acts like a sensory skin to help astronauts to know exactly when the outside of their spacecraft has been damaged. The Flexible Damage Detection System technology may offer a possible solution to NASA's problem of figuring out in real-time where a spacecraft is damaged and how seriously.

