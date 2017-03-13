Sax in space: French astronaut deligh...

Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter on March 12, 2017, shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station. The instrument arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crewmates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27. less This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter on March 12, 2017, shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan '17 What Ever Sells 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC