Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift

This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter on March 12, 2017, shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station. The instrument arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crewmates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27. less This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter on March 12, 2017, shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.