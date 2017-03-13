Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift
This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter on March 12, 2017, shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station. The instrument arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crewmates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27. less This image posted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet on Twitter on March 12, 2017, shows him with a saxophone he received for his birthday aboard the International Space Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC