Rosenberg: Taking a pass on SpaceX moon tour mission

SpaceX and its Founder, Elon Musk, say they are going to be able to send two space tourists into orbit around the moon by the end of next year, putting them atop a rocket they have designed and built and inside a capsule they are confident can withstand the violence of launch, the unforgiving nature of space and the blistering heat of reentry. I realize that this would be an historic mission of epoch proportions, but I have other plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Long Island Business News.