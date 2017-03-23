Remembering '2001: A Space Odyssey' 49 Years Later
Actor Keir Dullea chats today with WestportNow film critic Susan Granger following the Westport Cinema Initiative screening of "2001: A Space Odyssey" at Westport Town Hall. Dullea, 80, a Weston resident, is best known for the character of astronaut David Bowman, whom he portrayed in the 1968 Stanley Kubrick-directed film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|3
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC