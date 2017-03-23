Remembering '2001: A Space Odyssey' 49 Years Later

Actor Keir Dullea chats today with WestportNow film critic Susan Granger following the Westport Cinema Initiative screening of "2001: A Space Odyssey" at Westport Town Hall. Dullea, 80, a Weston resident, is best known for the character of astronaut David Bowman, whom he portrayed in the 1968 Stanley Kubrick-directed film.

