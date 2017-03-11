REFILE-SSL sues rival Orbital ATK ove...

REFILE-SSL sues rival Orbital ATK over theft of trade secrets -lawsuit

10 hrs ago

Space Systems/Loral is suing rival Orbital ATK over an alleged theft of proprietary data and business plans for an in-space satellite servicing technology, according to a complaint filed on Thursday. The lawsuit is the second in six weeks involving the companies and their efforts to start a new industry servicing and repairing satellites in orbit.

