Red Planet versus Dead Planet: Scient...

Red Planet versus Dead Planet: Scientists Debate Next Destination for Astronauts in Space

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Scientific American

Nearly a half-century after humans voyaged to the moon, NASA and private U.S. companies are once again setting their sights beyond low Earth orbit Where in the solar system will humans go next? NASA and private industry are mulling whether astronauts should first go back to the moon - or instead voyage directly to Mars. A near-Earth asteroid could be a third possible destination for near-future human missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Wed Baby It s Cold Ou... 12
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb '17 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 279,930,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC