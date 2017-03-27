Red Planet versus Dead Planet: Scientists Debate Next Destination for Astronauts in Space
Nearly a half-century after humans voyaged to the moon, NASA and private U.S. companies are once again setting their sights beyond low Earth orbit Where in the solar system will humans go next? NASA and private industry are mulling whether astronauts should first go back to the moon - or instead voyage directly to Mars. A near-Earth asteroid could be a third possible destination for near-future human missions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Wed
|Baby It s Cold Ou...
|12
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC