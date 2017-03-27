Professor Brian Cox makes space for role in Postman Pat
It's not a star role, but Professor Brian Cox has landed a part in children's TV show Postman Pat. The 49-year-old physicist appears in cartoon form, voicing the role of space expert Professor Farrow in an episode of the show which airs on Wednesday.
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|4 hr
|nanoanomaly
|10
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
