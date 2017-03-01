Probing seven worlds with NASA's Jame...

Probing seven worlds with NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

12 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Washington, Mar 4 : With the discovery of seven earth-sized planets around the TRAPPIST-1 star 40 light years away, astronomers are looking to the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to help us find out if any of these planets could possibly support life. If these planets have atmospheres, the James Webb Space Telescope will be the key to unlocking their secrets, said Doug Hudgins, Exoplanet Program Scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

