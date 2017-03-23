President Trump Hails NASA's Space Exploration Spirit in Weekly Address
President Donald Trump used his weekly address Saturday to praise NASA's legacy of exploration and discovery in a video that also marked the signing of the 2017 NASA authorization bill earlier in the week. "My fellow Americans, this week in the company of astronaut I was honored to sign the NASA Transition Authorization act right into law," Trump said in his address on YouTube .
