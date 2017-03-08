Preparing The Advanced Plant Habitat For Space Flight
Inside a laboratory at the Space Station Processing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, scientists prepare Apogee wheat seeds for the science carrier, or base, of the Advanced Plant Habitat . A growing substrate called arcillite was packed down in the base and coverings were secured on top of the base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Sat
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC