On space exploration, Trump should match empty words with action
In a speech riddled with confused rhetoric, where leering ethno-nationalism and the flaccid specter of traditional American exceptionalism seemed to wrestle for control of the podium, President Donald Trump - addressing a joint session of Congress on Tuesday - managed to deliver at least one lucid line. It came toward the end, when he declared: "American footprints on distant worlds are not too big a dream."
