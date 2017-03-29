Oakland: Yuri's Night offers space networking, fun
Chabot Space & Science Center will be a place to learn about the current trends in space travel, art and science April 8 as the center celebrates Yuri Gagarin, the first man to travel in space, with the Yuri's Night event. "This is going to be a cross between the Burning Man crowd and the Maker Faire combined with talks and focused on where space innovation is going in the 21st century," said Sean Casey of the Silicon Valley Space Society, which matches science startups with venture capitalists and funding angels.
