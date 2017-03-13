Nation-Now 57 mins ago 6:03 p.m.Buzz Aldrin really, really wants humans to go to Mars
"The moon landing was a monumental achievement for humanity, but there's no greater mission than mankind's journey to Mars," says Aldrin, 87, the astronaut on the Gemini 12 and Apollo 11 missions who has a plan for creating a permanent human settlement on Mars. And he's willing to try just about anything - tee-shirts , meeting at the White House, even a spin on the catwalk - to get his message across.
