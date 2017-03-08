NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Mission Invades SXSW 2017
An interactive exhibit on NASA's next flagship observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope , has landed at the 2017 South by Southwest celebration in Austin, Texas. NASA, the Space Telescope Science Institute and the Northrop Grumman Corporation are hosting the space telescope exhibit from today through Saturday , NASA officials said in an announcement.
