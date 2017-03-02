NASA's Hubble Space Telescope sees Co...

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope sees Comet-Like Object ripped apart in Atmosphere of White Dwarf

For the first time, scientists using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have witnessed a massive object with the makeup of a comet being ripped apart and scattered in the atmosphere of a white dwarf, the burned-out remains of a compact star. The object has a chemical composition similar to Halley's Comet, but it is 100,000 times more massive and has a much higher amount of water.

