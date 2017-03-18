NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovers three runaway Stars from same Multiple Star System

As British royal families fought the War of the Roses in the 1400s for control of England's throne, a grouping of stars was waging its own contentious skirmish - a star war far away in the Orion Nebula. The stars were battling each other in a gravitational tussle, which ended with the system breaking apart and at least three stars being ejected in different directions.

