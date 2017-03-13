NASA's Cassini spacecraft discovers h...

NASA's Cassini spacecraft discovers heat beneath Saturn's moon Enceladus icy surface1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, March 14: National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA's Cassini mission that is moving successfully towards its graceful finish in 2017 has revealed that Saturn's icy moon Enceladus is warmer than expected just a few feet below its icy surface. This information by NASA suggests that Enceladus' ocean of liquid water might be only a couple of miles beneath this region which will be closer to the surface than previously thought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan '17 What Ever Sells 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC