NASA will soon launch Roomba-like robots to stalk and spy on...
Astronauts locked inside the International Space Station are about to get some new robotic friends: three autonomous cubes that will float around and record their every move. The free-flying robots are called Astrobees , and they might prowl around the ISS, film astronaut activities, power new science experiments, and help NASA locate lost items by the end of 2017.
