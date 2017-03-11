NASA will soon launch Roomba-like rob...

NASA will soon launch Roomba-like robots to stalk and spy on...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Astronauts locked inside the International Space Station are about to get some new robotic friends: three autonomous cubes that will float around and record their every move. The free-flying robots are called Astrobees , and they might prowl around the ISS, film astronaut activities, power new science experiments, and help NASA locate lost items by the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Thu DonaldJTurnip 2
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,826 • Total comments across all topics: 279,777,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC