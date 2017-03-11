NASA to use laser communication for high-speed space 'internet'4 min ago

Washington, March 23 In a step towards verifying the efficacy of laser communications for speedier data rates for connections between spacecraft and the Earth, NASA said it is developing a trailblazing, long-term technology demonstration mission. The Laser Communications Relay Demonstration mission, scheduled for launch in 2019, will help NASA understand the best ways to operate laser communications systems, the US space agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

