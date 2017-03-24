NASA to slam a spaceship into an asteroid for practice 0:0

NASA to slam a spaceship into an aste...

NASA to slam a spaceship into an asteroid for practice

Read more: New York Post

NASA and the European Space Agency want to ram into an asteroid in a bid to save humanity from a "Deep Impact"-style catastrophe. They want to see whether it's possible to deflect a space rock from its course as part of a planetary defense mission.

