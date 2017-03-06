NASA to create universe's coldest spot in space station box
New York, March 7 - NASA is all set to send an ice chest-sized box to the International Space Station to create the coolest spot in the universe. The suite of instruments developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, is set to be sent on a SpaceX cargo delivery to the space station in August, the US space agency said on Monday.
