NASA sending new plant system to space station4 min ago
Washington, Mar 3 NASA is sending a new, nearly self-sufficient plant growth system to the International Space Station that will help prepare astronauts to grow their own food during deep-space exploration missions. The new plant system will this month join Veggie - NASA's first fresh food growth system already active on ISS.
