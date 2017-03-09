NASA selects South Bay teachers for s...

NASA selects South Bay teachers for space-science training

Inside Bay Area

Six South Bay high school teachers are among 39 selected for the NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program, which involves workshops and flight training a NASA scientific observatory. The teachers, who teach either physics, earth science or space science, include John Sphar of Pegasus High in San Jose, Ron Wou of Mount Pleasant High in San Jose, Marita Beard of Leigh High in San Jose, Amanda Heinisch and Eric Wozadlo of Santa Clara High, and William Beadell of Wilcox High in Santa Clara.

