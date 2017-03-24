NASA preps for space-based communications via lasers
The technology that science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke envisioned in the mid-twentieth century has moved beyond theory and into real-life field testing. NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration relay satellite "encodes data onto a beam of light" and transmits data anywhere from 10 times to 100 times faster than radio-based space communications.
