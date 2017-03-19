NASA prepares Satellites for alignmen...

NASA prepares Satellites for alignment of Planets and Stars

The movements of the stars and the planets have almost no impact on life on Earth, but a few times per year, the alignment of celestial bodies has a visible effect. One of these geometric events - the spring equinox - is just around the corner, and another major alignment - a total solar eclipse - will be visible across America on August 21st, with a fleet of NASA satellites viewing it from space and providing images of the event.

