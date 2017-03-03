NASA Mars satellite shifts course to ...

NASA Mars satellite shifts course to avoid hitting planet's moon

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

A NASA science satellite orbiting Mars was forced to make a rare evasive maneuver to avoid a collision next week with one of the planet's two small moons, the U.S. space agency said on Thursday. Phobos, the largest of Mar's two moons, taken by the high resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter is shown in this April 9, 2008 image provided by NASA March 2, 2107.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 7 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb 4 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan '17 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan '17 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan '17 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC