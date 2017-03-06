NASA Marks 50 Space Station Expeditions With Flown Metal Mementos
Two new commemoratives produced by a NASA space pin supplier mark the milestone of 50 crews to live on the International Space Station. Winco International of California designed the new "official NASA-issue" lapel pin and medallionto feature a blend of metal that was flown on the International Space Station to celebrate the orbiting laboratory's first 50 expeditions since November 2000.
