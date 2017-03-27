NASA just launched a new tool that le...

NASA just launched a new tool that lets you search nearly 100 years of beautiful space porn

If you're looking to effortlessly sift through decades' worth of the best space visuals, NASA now has you covered - big time. The space agency just launched a new multimedia search engine called the NASA Image and Video Library : a collection of more than 140,000 of the NASA's most popular photos, illustrations, videos, and audio files.

