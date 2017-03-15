NASA Finds Tiny Lunar Probe Lost in Space Eight Years Ago
"We have been able to detect NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Indian Space Research Organization's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft in lunar orbit with ground-based radar". The probe was created to analyze the lunar surface for the presence of lunar ice water.
