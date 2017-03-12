NASA Completes Successful Parachute Test for Orion Spacecraft

This was the second test in a series of eight that will certify Orion's parachute system for astronauts' return from deep space missions NASA successfully completes another dramatic parachute test for its Orion spacecraft on March 8 in the skies of the U.S. Yuma Army Proving Ground in southwestern Arizona. It was the second in a series of eight that will continue for about two and a half year and certify Orion's parachutes for astronauts for their safe return to Earth from deep-space missions.

