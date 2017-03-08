Move to Get Women in STEM Fields Needs Funding: Experts
File photo - A pair of bills aimed at encouraging women to get into STEM fields were signed by President Donald Trump last week. Two new bills that aim to promote women in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields are a positive step forward, but they don't quite cut it, experts say.
