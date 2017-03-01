Moon Casts Shadow Over Patagonia in Stunning 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Photo
NASA's Terra satellite captured this image of the edges of the moon's shadow over Patagonia, causing the planet's surface and clouds to appear to be yellowish-brown. Last weekend, the moon crossed the face of the sun in a so-called annular solar eclipse, creating what looked like a ring of fire as the moon covered most of the light of our nearest star.
