Meet NASA astronauts of upcoming space station assignments0 min ago

Meet NASA astronauts of upcoming space station assignments

Washington, March 29 Five astronauts have been assigned to upcoming missions aboard the International Space Station, according to a NASA announcement on Wednesday. The five astronauts - Joe Acaba, Ricky Arnold, Nick Hague, Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Shannon Walker - all have begun training for missions launching later 2017 and throughout 2018, the US space agency said.

