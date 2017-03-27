Meet NASA astronauts of upcoming space station assignments0 min ago

Washington, March 29 Five astronauts have been assigned to upcoming missions aboard the International Space Station, according to a NASA announcement on Wednesday. The five astronauts - Joe Acaba, Ricky Arnold, Nick Hague, Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Shannon Walker - all have begun training for missions launching later 2017 and throughout 2018, the US space agency said.

