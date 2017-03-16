'Mass Effect: Andromeda' gives a shout out to SpaceX with a nerdy easter egg

Space exploration takes centerstage in the upcoming sci-fi game Mass Effect: Andromeda , which gives a nod to some of humanity's space pioneers, including SpaceX. Polygon first noticed a model of a SpaceX rocket sitting on a shelf in the main character's living quarters in Mass Effect: Andromeda , a fun little Easter egg for any fans of Elon Musk's private spacecraft company SpaceX.

