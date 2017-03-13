March Launch Madness: Triple Headed Space Spectacular Starts...

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying EchoStar 23 telecomsat raised erect atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center as seen from inside the pad on March 13, 2017 ahead of liftoff slated for 14 Mar 2017 at 1:34 a.m. Credit: Ken Kremer/Kenkremer.com SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying EchoStar 23 telecomsat raised erect atop Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center as seen from inside the pad on March 13, 2017 ahead of liftoff slated for 14 Mar 2017 at 1:34 a.m. Credit: Ken Kremer/Kenkremer.com Indeed a trio of launches is planned in the next week as launch competitor and arch rival United Launch Alliance plans a duo of nighttime blastoffs from their Delta and Atlas rocket families - following closely on the heels of the SpaceX Falcon 9 launching a commercial telecommunications satellite.

