Lost Chandrayaan-1 Spacecraft found Orbiting Moon
India's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft, which was generally considered lost, is still orbiting the Moon, NASA scientists have found with new technological application of interplanetary radar. Indian Space Research Organisation lost communication with Chandrayaan-1 on August 29, 2009, barely a year after it was launched on October 22, 2008.
