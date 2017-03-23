'Life' is an alien horror movie that riffs on some eerily...
They are, however, supposed to take us on journeys to far-flung places, immerse us in vivid alternate realities, and make us wonder "what if?" But reality itself is a powerful filmmaking spice that, justly applied, helps suspend our disbelief - and sometimes scream our guts out. Such is the case with the new movie "Life", whose makers consulted a NASA-trained medical doctor, a Mars spacecraft engineer, and a geneticist to help produce their horrifying spectacle.
