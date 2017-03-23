'Life' finds alien terror within confines of space
ROUGH CUT A deadly Martian creature hunts astronauts within the close, claustrophobic confines of a space ship in new thriller "Life," which is an exploration into mankind's hubris in its search for extraterrestrial life. "Life," out in theaters on Friday, follows the astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they discover and nurture a living organism from Mars.
