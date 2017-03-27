Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary DeVos promote STEM careers
From right, Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, John R. "Jack" Dailey, director of the National Air and Space Museum and NASA Astronaut Kay Hire, applaud at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during an event to celebrate Women's History Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|50 min
|Fair Game
|11
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC