It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
There are 2 comments on the MyHighPlains.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon. In it, MyHighPlains.com reports that:
NASA on Thursday released pictures of Pan, one of Saturn's many moons, and its distinctive shape is drawing comparisons to flying saucers and stuffed pasta. The images of the moon come courtesy of NASA's Cassini spacecraft, and reveal the UFO-like form of the tiny satellite, which has an average radius of just 8.8 miles.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
|
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
21,584
Spotted World
|
#1 15 hrs ago
Still think space images are not faked?
UFO = Unidentified Food Object
|
#2 7 hrs ago
That is so obviously suspicious that I am reconsidering whether we actually ever landed on the Moon Pie.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC