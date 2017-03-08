It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon

It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon

There are 2 comments on the MyHighPlains.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon.

NASA on Thursday released pictures of Pan, one of Saturn's many moons, and its distinctive shape is drawing comparisons to flying saucers and stuffed pasta. The images of the moon come courtesy of NASA's Cassini spacecraft, and reveal the UFO-like form of the tiny satellite, which has an average radius of just 8.8 miles.

Spotted Girl

#1 15 hrs ago
Still think space images are not faked?

UFO = Unidentified Food Object

Fundie Fatwass Decree

Philadelphia, PA

#2 7 hrs ago
That is so obviously suspicious that I am reconsidering whether we actually ever landed on the Moon Pie.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Chicago, IL

