How a Lifea is found on Mars in new space horror film
In this image released by Columbia Pictures, Rebecca Ferguson appears in a scene from “Life.” The new sci-fi action film “Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick , puts that fight for survival on the International Space Station and, unlike most others in the genre, takes care to give it a real-life edge. “What got me so scared,” says Espinosa about the script, “was that it could actually happen tomorrow.
