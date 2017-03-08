Hot shot: The view from space

The view from space: The Oroville Dam emergency is even visible from space, as shown by this picture taken Feb. 22 by Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov aboard the International Space Station. The water flaring out at the broken bottom of the main spillway is easy to see, even from 220 miles in orbit.

